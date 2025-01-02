'43 Years of Love': Elderly Couple's Heartwarming Story Goes Viral | Watch

Viral Video: A heartwarming video shared by influencer Siddesh Lokare on Instagram has taken the internet by storm, amassing over 8 million views and spreading a wave of positivity.

The video shows the inspiring story of Bhimrao, a visually impaired man, and his wife, Shobha, who have been happily married for 43 years. Together, they run a small snack stall near a train station in Mumbai, proving that love and determination can overcome any obstacle.

In the video shared on Instagram, Lokare asks, “When did you get married?” to which Bhimrao fondly replies, “March 12, 1982.” Shobha adds with a smile, “We’ve been married for 43 years.”

Watch the video:

The couple shares glimpses of their life, showcasing their support for one another in all aspects of life.

Shobha also reveals that Bhimrao lost his vision when he was just two years old. Despite this, she chose to marry him, showcasing the power of true love and commitment.

Netizens Can't Stop Admiring