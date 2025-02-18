Search icon
Updated 16:15 IST, February 18th 2025

Hyderabad Students' Daredevil Stunt Landed Them Behind Bars | VIDEO

The RGI Airport police traced the cars with the help of CCTV and, after identifying the drivers and caught them

Reported by: Digital Desk
Hyderabad Stunt Viral Video | Image: X

Hyderabad: Two students were arrested by the RGI Airport police on 17th Feb for performing dangerous car stunts with BMW and Fortuner luxury cars on the ORR stretch near Shamshabad in the early hours of 9th Feb.

The video had gone viral on social media platforms, and it raised road safety concerns among the motorists.

The culprits removed the number plates during stunts to avoid getting caught. The RGI Airport police traced the cars with the help of CCTV and, after identifying the drivers, caught them. The luxury cars were also seized by the RGI airport police.

Hyderabad Viral Video   

The arrested people are identified as Mohammed Obaidullah (25), a resident of Rajendranagar, and Zohair Siddiqui (25), a resident of Malakpet, who, on 9th February, went on the ORR Shamshabad and were doing stunts in two different cars.

The act was captured on the closed-circuit cameras installed on the ORR stretch. Now the police are taking strict action against them.

Published 14:36 IST, February 18th 2025

Viral

