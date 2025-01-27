'Shreewalli Aaji': Man's Dance to 'Angaaron' from Pushpa 2 With Grandmother Goes Viral | WATCH

Viral Video: A video of a grandmother and grandson dancing to Angaaron from Pushpa 2 is taking rounds of the internet. In viral video shared by Sanket Dawalkar on social media captures happy moments of him dancing and cherishing with his grandmother.

The viral video clip showcases the duo's incredible chemistry and the grandmother's spirited dance moves.

The viral video comes with an interesting caption that reads, “With my shreewalli aaji.". The video shows a grandmother's effortless moves with her grandson on the Pushpa 2 movie song. The man and his grandmother dancing to the hit song "Angaaron" from the movie Pushpa 2 has now taken the internet by storm.

Grandmother's Viral Dance Video

In the viral video, Sanket's grandmother, dressed in a beautiful saree, effortlessly matches the iconic dance steps of actress Rashmika Mandanna, who portrays the character Srivalli in the film. As the song plays, the grandmother sways gracefully to the beats, mirroring Rashmika's signature moves with surprising ease. Sanket joins in, and together, they light up the room with their lovely performance.

Netizens React to Grandmother's Viral Dance Video

The viral video has struck a chord with the netizens who are now praising the duo's wonderful performance. One user says, “Very beautiful.”. Another user wrote, “Fantastic, dadi ji,” and one more user said, “Gjb performance, dadi.”