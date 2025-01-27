Sky Full of Stars: IndiGo Pilot Transforms Flight into Coldplay Concert | WATCH

Viral News: A video going viral across social media will surely delight Coldplay fans as flight Captain Pradeep Krishnan of IndiGo turned a morning flight from Pune to Ahmedabad into an impromptu Coldplay concert! The flight, which took off early on January 26, 2025, was filled with passengers excited to attend Coldplay's concert in Ahmedabad.

Captain Krishnan, noticing the excitement, engaged with the passengers by asking, "How many of you are going to the Coldplay concert? How many of you have two extra tickets?" The cabin erupted in cheers and laughter as passengers responded enthusiastically. To make the moment even more special, Captain Krishnan announced, "No Coldplay tickets? No problem. We'll have our own concert in the skies!"

Flight Captain Pradeep Krishnan shared a memorable experience on his social media account with a caption that reads, “What an incredible group of passengers from Pune to Ahmedabad! So much energy at 7 AM—wow!”

Indigo Coldpay Viral Video

Passengers quickly turned on their phone flashlights, recreating Coldplay's famous "A Sky Full of Stars" moment, transforming the dimmed cabin into a glowing celebration. This overwhelming gesture by the Indigo flight captain left everyone on board in high spirits, creating a memorable experience for all.

The video of this heartwarming moment went viral on social media, with many praising Captain Krishnan and IndiGo for their creativity and thoughtfulness. The passengers' joy and excitement were palpable, making the flight an unforgettable prelude to the much-anticipated Coldplay concert.

Coldplay Ahmedabad

This was Coldplay's biggest concert ever, surpassing the 83,000 mark from their Sydney concert in November last year. Coldplay shared the number of attendees at the concert in Ahmedabad.

Coldplay's two-night performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was a spectacular success, concluding the India leg of the Music of the Spheres World Tour. The band, led by Chris Martin, delivered an electrifying show that left fans spellbound.