Published 08:03 IST, February 10th 2025

Viral Video: Wild Lion Standing on Jeep Stuns Onlookers, Netzens Ask Real or Fake?

A video showed a dog disguised as a lion standing on the bonnet of a moving jeep, leaving people stunned

Reported by: Digital Desk
Video Dog Dressed As Lion On Car Bonnet Goes Viral | Image: Instagram

Viral Video: A video of an English Mastiff disguised as a lion has gone viral, leaving social media users both shocked and amused.

The huge dog, standing on the bonnet of a moving open-top jeep in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, confused many bystanders who initially thought a lion was roaming freely on the streets.

The video, shared on Instagram by Ishak Madeena Vali Sinka, shows the dog standing proudly on the jeep, with its owner holding the leash from the driver's seat. The dog, named Sultan, appeared completely calm as the jeep moved through the busy streets. Its large size and  disguise as lion made it impossible to guess it was a dog at first.

Watch the video: 

As the jeep moved along, many people on the streets and in other vehicles stopped to stare. Once they realized the truth, that the "lion" was actually a dog, their fear turned into excitement, and they quickly began recording the surprising sight.

The video quickly gained attention online, gained over 18 million views. With many users expressed concern for the dog's safety.

One user, who was fooled by the disguise, admitted, “I thought it was a lion." Another user humorously wrote, “In 2025, this is my biggest disappointment ever," while someone else joked, “Lion ordered from Meesho."

The video has certainly captured the internet’s attention, offering a mix of surprise, laughter, and a few concerned comments about the dog's safety.

Updated 08:03 IST, February 10th 2025

Viral

