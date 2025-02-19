Search icon
  News /
  Viral News /
  • Vows, Paw Prints & a Rescue Pup: Why This Dehradun Bride’s Wedding Is Buzzing Online

Updated 15:08 IST, February 19th 2025

Vows, Paw Prints & a Rescue Pup: Why This Dehradun Bride’s Wedding Is Buzzing Online

The video shows dogs and cats leaving their paw prints on Mugdha's bridal chadar.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The video shows dogs and cats leaving their paw prints on Mugdha's bridal chadar. | Image: Instagram

Viral Video: Mugdha Khatri, the founder of Healing Saathi, a charity in Dehradun that helps sick, injured, and special-needs animals, recently tied the knot, but it wasn’t just her wedding that got attention—it was her touching tribute to animals that captured hearts online.

In a video shared on her Instagram (@mugdha_khatri), Khatri opened up about her love for animals and how she has always dreamed of receiving love from the voiceless creatures she dedicates her life to. In the video, her bridal chadar (veil) showed paw prints left by dogs and cats, along with handprints from her family members.

Her veil even had the words: "In love and unity, we vow to protect the voiceless." To make the moment even more special, her kallira (traditional wedding jewelry) was customized with dog faces, paw prints, and the names of her rescued pets.

The video also featured her first rescue dog, Tarzan, acting as the ring bearer—an emotional moment that left viewers in awe. At the end of the video, Khatri was shown at her shelter, surrounded by rescued animals, with the message: “With this new chapter, my promise to the voiceless grows stronger.”

The video quickly went viral, amassing over 200,000 views within hours. Netizens flooded the comments with love and blessings, praising Khatri’s unique way of celebrating her special day.

One user commented, “This video made me cry. A great initiative you had on your big day. More power and blessings to you. Congratulations and wishing you a very happy married life ahead.” Another user shared, “I’m happy and crying at the same time, that's so sweet and adorable. God bless you.”

Others expressed similar feelings, saying, “This is how animal lovers should celebrate their union. Best wishes for your happy future,” and “I’ve never seen a more beautiful wedding.”

Mugdha Khatri's wedding not only celebrated love but also highlighted her deep commitment to the animals she cares for, making it an unforgettable and viral moment.

Published 15:08 IST, February 19th 2025

