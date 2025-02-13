'Warm Reception in Winter Chill': PM Modi Expresses Gratitude as Indian Diaspora Welcomes Him in US, Shares Photos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the Indian diaspora for the warm welcome he received upon arriving in the United States on Wednesday, marking the start of the next phase of his four-day high-profile foreign visit.

As he arrived at Blair House in Washington D.C., the Indian community greeted him with loud cheers, chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Modi Modi."

Despite the cold winds and rain, many members of the Indian diaspora gathered at Joint Base Andrews to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

Blair House, the official guesthouse of the U.S. President, was decorated with the Indian tricolour in honor of PM Modi's visit. The atmosphere was electric with chants echoing through the air as the Indian community rallied around their leader.

During this trip, PM Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to discuss a range of topics, including trade, bilateral relations, regional developments, and other mutual interests. The two leaders have a strong bond, having met on multiple occasions in the past, including hosting massive rallies in Houston and Ahmedabad before the pandemic.