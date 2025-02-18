Search icon
  • ‘Warrior Mother’: Female Officer Manages Railway Station Chaos with Baby in Her Arms

Updated 13:06 IST, February 18th 2025

‘Warrior Mother’: Female Officer Manages Railway Station Chaos with Baby in Her Arms

A video showing a female RPSF constable performing her duty with her baby in tow has gone viral on social media.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Female Officer Wins Hearts Online by Balancing Baby and Crowd Control | Image: X

Viral Video: A heartwarming video showing a female Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) constable performing her duty with her baby in tow has gone viral on social media.

The video, which the Railway Protection Force (RPF) shared on X, shows Constable Reena wielding a baton to guide the overcrowded queue at a railway station in Delhi while keeping her one-year-old baby peacefully sleeping on her shoulders.

Social Media Celebrates ‘Warrior Mother’

The video post, titled "She serves, she nurtures, she does it all. A mother, a warrior, standing tall," has struck a chord with netizens, who are hailing Reena's commitment to both her duty and motherhood.

The post also reads, "Constable Reena from 16BN/RPSF performing her duties while carrying her child, representing the countless mothers who balance the call of duty with motherhood every day."

One user commented, "I salute Jai Hind," while another wrote, "Big salute and blessings 🙌."

Many netizens also expressed concern about the risk to the child, with one user asking, "How can she run after a thief with the baby on her shoulders?"

Her commitment has sparked mass admiration, with the majority praising her as a role model for working mothers across the country.

Published 13:06 IST, February 18th 2025

Viral

