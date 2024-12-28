Watch: Bengaluru Man Drives His Own Cab at 3 Am After Driver Falls Asleep on the Job

Bengaluru: A recent social media post by an IIM graduate and the founder of Camp Diaries Bengaluru has gone viral on the social media. The man, identified as Milind Chandwani, shared a video recounting an unusual experience during his late-night cab ride from Bengaluru airport.

The video shows him driving the car while the actual cab driver sleeps in the passenger seat.

In his post, Chandwani wrote, “Last night at 3 AM while returning from Bengaluru airport, I found myself in an unexpected role: my cab driver’s driver. He was so sleepy, he even stopped for tea and a cigarette but still couldn’t keep his eyes open. So, I offered to drive, and to my surprise, he handed me the keys faster than I could say ‘Bengaluru traffic.’”

See the post:

He further wrote “I felt a mix of emotions glad that he trusted me, sad that he had to push himself so hard, and slightly amused at how quickly he decided I was qualified for the job. Gave him a ₹100 tip and asked for a 5-star rating in return—fair trade, right?”

“Life is full of unexpected detours. Be kind, be empathetic, and maybe brush up on your driving skills. Most important moral of the story? When you offer something, be ready for the other person to take your offer.”

Social Media Reacts

The post has crossed over 7.5 million views, eliciting a mix of humour, concern, and admiration from internet users.

One user commented, “This is hilarious but also a wake-up call for better working conditions for drivers.”

Another said, “The trust he showed in you is both heartwarming and concerning!”