  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • Watch: Drunk Woman Assaults Cab Driver Even After Reaching Right Location

Published 12:28 IST, January 3rd 2025

Watch: Drunk Woman Assaults Cab Driver Even After Reaching Right Location

A viral video shows a drunk female passenger physically assaults a cab driver.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The video, reportedly filmed in Dubai, begins with the intoxicated woman physically assaulting the driver. | Image: X

Viral Video: A disturbing video has gone viral, showing a female passenger, heavily intoxicated, physically assaulting a cab driver. Despite the driver having dropped her off at the correct location, the woman continues to verbally abuse him.

The video has been widely shared on social media platforms, particularly through the Twitter handle @gharkekalesh, shows a visibly drunk woman attacking the driver of an Uber cab.

The circumstances leading up to the incident are unclear, but the video reportedly  filmed in Dubai, begins with the driver confirming they have already arrived at the passenger’s destination. Despite this, the woman demands to be taken to her “real place,” repeatedly shouting at the driver to take her to what she claims is the correct location.

Watch the video:

The video has sparked widespread outrage online, quickly accumulating over 2,00,000 views. Many viewers have voiced their anger, calling for the woman to be identified and held accountable for her actions.

One user urged authorities to “find that woman by any means!" while another questioned the authenticity of the video, suggesting that it could not have been filmed in Dubai, pointing out the discrepancy in the car’s steering placement.

A number of commenters also expressed frustration over the woman’s behaviour.

Updated 12:28 IST, January 3rd 2025

