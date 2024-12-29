Watch: Melbourne Parents Find Venomous Tiger Snake Hiding Under Baby's Bouncer

Viral Video: A Melbourne family’s Christmas night turned into a nail-biting affair when they discovered a highly venomous tiger snake lurking beneath their baby’s bouncy chair.

Mark Pelley, a professional snake catcher famously known as The Snake Hunter, resolved the chilling encounter.

Sharing a video of the rescue on Instagram, Pelly wrote: “It’s Christmas night, and all us quiet in this house – except for a tiger snake, which was sitting underneath a child’s bouncer.”

The ordeal began when the parents spotted the snake slithering across their lounge before hiding under the baby’s bouncer. Initially doubting their own eyes, they quickly realised the seriousness of the situation and contacted Pelley for help.

The video shows Pelly calmly and carefully removing the snake, ensuring the safety of both the family and the reptile. Speaking about the incident, he wrote: “When mum and dad noticed a tiger snake late at night crawl through the lounge and hide under a child's bouncer they first had to double-check their eyes.”

Once captured, the snake was relocated to its natural habitat, unharmed.

Watch the video here: