Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • Watch: Passenger Pulls Gun Mid-Air, Stopped by Flight Crew on Honduras Flight

Published 13:25 IST, February 9th 2025

Watch: Passenger Pulls Gun Mid-Air, Stopped by Flight Crew on Honduras Flight

Passenger pulls gun mid-flight from Honduras, making death threats.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Passenger Pulls Gun Mid-Air, Stopped by Flight Crew on Honduras Flight | Image: X

Viral Video: A flight from Toncontin International Airport in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, turned into a nightmare when a passenger pulled out a gun and threatened to kill people shortly after takeoff. The scary moment shocked everyone on board.

Watch the video:

In a remarkable display of courage flight attendants swiftly sprang into action, overpowering the gunman and preventing any harm to passengers. The pilot promptly diverted the flight back to Toncontin International Airport, where it landed safely.

When the plane landed, National Police officers arrested the man. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the ordeal. The flight, initially bound for Roatan, was forced to make an emergency return due to the alarming incident.

After the chaos, the airline quickly arranged another flight so passengers could continue their trip to Roatán. However, there are questions about how the man managed to get a gun onto the plane. Some people are concerned about security at the airport, calling it dangerous.

Both CM Airlines and TagAirlines have not yet commented on how this security breach happened.

Updated 13:25 IST, February 9th 2025

Recommended

Daler Mehndi, Badshah, Neha Kakkar, Ed Sheeran To Perform In Delhi
Entertainment News
Ind vs Eng, 2nd ODI Live Score And Updates
SportFit
Valentine's Week Box Office: 2016 Re-Release Outshines New Films
Entertainment News
‘Khushi Kuch Zyada Hui Hogi’: Anurag Thakur On Atishi’s Victory Dance
India News
Who is Sam Nujoma, Namibia's Father of the Nation Who Passed Away at 95
World News
Delhi Wakes Up to Saffron Sunrise, PM Modi Bids Farewell To 'AAP-Da'
India News
World Pizza Day What Is The History And Origin Of This Cheesy Delight
Lifestyle News
Delhi CM Suspense: Nadda, Shah Hold Key Meet- What's Next For BJP
Election News
Israel Shares Before-After Photos of Hostages Released by Hamas
World News
Anshul Jubli Stunned By UFC Debutant, Shatters Record With 19 Seconds KO
SportFit
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: