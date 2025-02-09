Watch: Passenger Pulls Gun Mid-Air, Stopped by Flight Crew on Honduras Flight

Viral Video: A flight from Toncontin International Airport in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, turned into a nightmare when a passenger pulled out a gun and threatened to kill people shortly after takeoff. The scary moment shocked everyone on board.

Watch the video:

In a remarkable display of courage flight attendants swiftly sprang into action, overpowering the gunman and preventing any harm to passengers. The pilot promptly diverted the flight back to Toncontin International Airport, where it landed safely.

When the plane landed, National Police officers arrested the man. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the ordeal. The flight, initially bound for Roatan, was forced to make an emergency return due to the alarming incident.

After the chaos, the airline quickly arranged another flight so passengers could continue their trip to Roatán. However, there are questions about how the man managed to get a gun onto the plane. Some people are concerned about security at the airport, calling it dangerous.