Woman Pays Whopping ₹1.7 Lakh Rent for THIS Apartment in New York | WATCH

New York: A viral video on social media showcases a woman sharing a video of her apartment in New York for which she pays a monthly rent of ₹ 1.7 lakhs.

The video shared by Emily Bonani on the social media platform Instagram comes with a caption that says, “rent stabilised though,” which is nothing but a witty remark for many to resonate with.

Emily Bonani, a resident of New York City, shared a glimpse of her cramped apartment, which she rents for a staggering ₹1.7 lakh (approximately $2,000) per month. The video showcases a bizarre sink-toilet combo in her bathroom, leaving viewers shocked and questioning the value for money.

Tiny New York Apartment Viral Video

Bonani's apartment video also features a minuscule bathroom with a toilet seat that doubles as a sink. The sink is located above the flush tank, meaning it can only be used when the toilet is flushed. This unusual setup has sparked a wave of comments and reactions on social media, with many users comparing it to a "prison toilet" and expressing concerns about hygiene.

Despite the cramped conditions, Bonani defended her choice, claiming it to be the tiniest bathroom in New York City and challenging her followers to find a smaller one. The video has garnered nearly 13 million views on TikTok and thousands of comments, with many expressing disbelief and sympathy for Bonani's situation.

One user wrote, “ok that’s bad but my bathroom in the LES was smaller & with no sink brushing teeth with the shower vibe”, another user says, “Girl at least you got a sink! My current bathroom doesn’t even have a sink And I pay $3000 a month!!! The sink is OUTSIDE the bathroom I miss my old apartments.”

This viral video has kick started a debate about the soaring rental prices in New York City and the compromises tenants often have to make to secure a place to live.