  • Woman Post Photo Showing Breastfeeding Her Baby While Consuming Beer, Social Media Reacts

Published 17:17 IST, January 3rd 2025

Woman Post Photo Showing Breastfeeding Her Baby While Consuming Beer, Social Media Reacts

A psychologist from Czech Republic shared a post on internet showing herself breastfeeding her baby while consuming a beer.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Woman shows herself breastfeeding while consuming a beer | Image: LinkedIn

New Delhi: A social media post from Czech Republic psychologist showing herself breastfeeding her baby while drinking a beer has triggered mixed response on the internet.

Taking to LinkedIn, Czech Republic psychologist Olga Vlachynska shared a photo showing herself breastfeeding her baby while drinking a beer.

Olga Vlachynska said it was a throwback photo taken 10 years ago in Thailand.

"I feel sentimental. Ten years and ten kilos ago—mostly muscle, family, and ego have grown. Over the past decade, my body has been through a lot: 18 months pregnant and 71 months of breastfeeding. A successful family project,” Olga Vlachynska said this in a long post on Linkedin in Czech Republic.

Her post on LinkedIn triggered mixed reactions on social media with many criticising the psychologist for consuming a beer while breastfeeding.

Some users pointed out abut the ill effects of alcohol on breastfeeding and expressed  concern for the toddler while many defended her saying consuming alcohol won’t affect breastfeeding in anyway.

There were also people who questioned the need for even posting the photo in public while many raised another concern of how breastfeeding among American woman was on a declining trend.

Updated 17:17 IST, January 3rd 2025

