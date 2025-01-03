Woman Post Photo Showing Breastfeeding Her Baby While Consuming Beer, Social Media Reacts

New Delhi: A social media post from Czech Republic psychologist showing herself breastfeeding her baby while drinking a beer has triggered mixed response on the internet.

Taking to LinkedIn, Czech Republic psychologist Olga Vlachynska shared a photo showing herself breastfeeding her baby while drinking a beer.

Olga Vlachynska said it was a throwback photo taken 10 years ago in Thailand.

"I feel sentimental. Ten years and ten kilos ago—mostly muscle, family, and ego have grown. Over the past decade, my body has been through a lot: 18 months pregnant and 71 months of breastfeeding. A successful family project,” Olga Vlachynska said this in a long post on Linkedin in Czech Republic.

Her post on LinkedIn triggered mixed reactions on social media with many criticising the psychologist for consuming a beer while breastfeeding.

Some users pointed out abut the ill effects of alcohol on breastfeeding and expressed concern for the toddler while many defended her saying consuming alcohol won’t affect breastfeeding in anyway.