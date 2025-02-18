‘Wow, Great Indian...’: Passenger Mocks IndiGo Over Damaged Luggage, Airline Responds

Viral Video: A video of a passenger confronting an IndiGo ground staff member over damaged luggage has gone Viral on social media. The video, posted by Shravan Singh Rajpurohit and later reshared by popular handles on X, shows the angry passenger accusing the airline of mishandling his bags.

In the video, Rajpurohit is seen recording an IndiGo staff member who repeatedly asks him to stop filming. “You can’t take my video,” the staff member says before attempting to grab the phone from Rajpurohit. The passenger then returns to his seat, and is heard calling the police.

Rajpurohit follows the staff member, continuing to ask about his damaged luggage. "What kind of behavior is this? Now what am I supposed to do with this bag? All my bags have been damaged," he says, showing a mark on one suitcase and a broken handle on a tote bag.

As the situation escalates, Rajpurohit sarcastically tells the staff to call the police. "Yes, call them. Call the police," he says, turning his camera back to the staff member.

IndiGo Responds

IndiGo quickly responded to the incident on X, apologizing to Rajpurohit for the damaged luggage. The airline explained that minor wear and tear sometimes occurs during the loading and unloading of bags, but assured that they understood the frustration it caused. As a gesture of goodwill, IndiGo offered Rajpurohit a voucher, which was sent to his registered email.

"Sir, we sincerely apologize for the experience you had during your recent travel with us. To regain your trust, our team has extended a voucher and the details have been sent to your registered email. Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to welcoming you onboard for a favorable experience soon," IndiGo’s response read.

Indigo Released a Press Statement

“We are aware of a video on social media concerning a customer's baggage experience with IndiGo. Such matters are taken seriously, and we are reviewing the incident with the concerned team on ground. IndiGo representative had rightfully advised the conditions of carriage; and had offered a travel voucher, purely as a goodwill gesture. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to the customer and remain committed to ensuring a smooth travel experience for all our customers.”

Social Media Reacts

Many on social media shared similar experiences of their luggage being damaged by airlines while travelling. "This is the problem with almost every airline, you receive back damaged luggage. They can handle our belongings with little bit of care, but they prefer not to," said one of them.