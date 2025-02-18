Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • ‘Wow, Great Indian...’: Passenger Mocks IndiGo Over Damaged Luggage, Airline Responds

Updated 15:52 IST, February 18th 2025

‘Wow, Great Indian...’: Passenger Mocks IndiGo Over Damaged Luggage, Airline Responds

A video shows a passenger confronting IndiGo staff over alleged damage to his bags.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
A passenger confronted IndiGo staff over damaged luggage in a viral video | Image: X

Viral Video: A video of a passenger confronting an IndiGo ground staff member over damaged luggage has gone Viral on social media. The video, posted by Shravan Singh Rajpurohit and later reshared by popular handles on X, shows the angry passenger accusing the airline of mishandling his bags.

In the video, Rajpurohit is seen recording an IndiGo staff member who repeatedly asks him to stop filming. “You can’t take my video,” the staff member says before attempting to grab the phone from Rajpurohit. The passenger then returns to his seat, and is heard calling the police.

Rajpurohit follows the staff member, continuing to ask about his damaged luggage. "What kind of behavior is this? Now what am I supposed to do with this bag? All my bags have been damaged," he says, showing a mark on one suitcase and a broken handle on a tote bag.

As the situation escalates, Rajpurohit sarcastically tells the staff to call the police. "Yes, call them. Call the police," he says, turning his camera back to the staff member.

Watch the video: 

IndiGo Responds

IndiGo quickly responded to the incident on X, apologizing to Rajpurohit for the damaged luggage. The airline explained that minor wear and tear sometimes occurs during the loading and unloading of bags, but assured that they understood the frustration it caused. As a gesture of goodwill, IndiGo offered Rajpurohit a voucher, which was sent to his registered email.

"Sir, we sincerely apologize for the experience you had during your recent travel with us. To regain your trust, our team has extended a voucher and the details have been sent to your registered email. Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to welcoming you onboard for a favorable experience soon," IndiGo’s response read.

Indigo Released a Press Statement

“We are aware of a video on social media concerning a customer's baggage experience with IndiGo. Such matters are taken seriously, and we are reviewing the incident with the concerned team on ground. IndiGo representative had rightfully advised the conditions of carriage; and had offered a travel voucher, purely as a goodwill gesture. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to the customer and remain committed to ensuring a smooth travel experience for all our customers.”

Social Media Reacts

Many on social media shared similar experiences of their luggage being damaged by airlines while travelling. "This is the problem with almost every airline, you receive back damaged luggage. They can handle our belongings with little bit of care, but they prefer not to," said one of them.

Other accused the passenger of being rude to the ground staff. "I’m very sure he was acting very cocky and after the recording started he started talking patiently and politely," said another user.

Published 13:55 IST, February 18th 2025

Viral Indigo

Recommended

BJP to Hold Party Meeting Today to Choose Next Delhi CM | LIVE
India News
Musk Flaunts Tech Support T-Shirt in His 1st Joint Interview With Trump
World News
I Love Him: Musk-Trump 'Bromance' Hits New High in First Joint Interview
World News
IND Expecting Another Change In CT Squad? BCCI Sparks Speculations
SportFit
Delhi Chief Minister Announcement LIVE: Parvesh Verma or Vijender Gupta?
India News
'Minor Girl Well Aware of 'Bad...': HC Upholds ex-Army Men's Jail Term
India News
Bryan Johnson, Who Complained About India’s Pollution, Now Adds Masala..
Viral News
MP to Get Helipad Every 45 km, Airport Every 150 km - Details Inside
Utility News
Elon Musk Sets Four-Week Deadline to Bring Back Stranded Astronauts
World News
All You Need To Know About Double Pneumonia Pope Francis Is Battling
Health News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: