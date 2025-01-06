Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • YouTuber Ankush Bahuguna Recounts 40-Hour Digital Arrest Ordeal: 'I Was Crying, Held Hostage'

Published 07:31 IST, January 6th 2025

YouTuber Ankush Bahuguna Recounts 40-Hour Digital Arrest Ordeal: 'I Was Crying, Held Hostage'

Bahuguna took to Instagram to share he was held hostage for almost 40 hours.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Youtuber Ankush Bahuguna Shares 40-hour-long digital arrest ordeal | Image: Ankush Bahuguna/Instagram

Popular influencer Ankush Bahuguna shared a traumatic ordeal on Instagram on Sunday. The YouTuber revealed that he fell victim to a digital arrest scam.

Bahuguna revealed that he was held hostage by the scammers for 40 hours, during which he lost both money and his well-being.

“I have been missing from social media and everywhere for the last three days. I was held hostage by some scammers for 40 hours… I have lost money, I have lost my mental health to this, I can’t believe this has happened to me,” Bahuguna shared.

How The Incident Unfolded:

The ordeal began with a call from a seemingly "weird" number. The call claimed that his courier delivery had been canceled and instructed him to press zero for further assistance. “It seemed like an international number. I picked it up without thinking much. It was an automated call that said your courier delivery had been canceled. Press zero for support,” he explained.

Without much thought, Bahuguna went ahead and pressed zero, which he later described as "the biggest mistake of his life."

The person on the other end of the line told him that his name had been linked to a package that contained illegal substances, which had been seized by customs.

The caller claimed that Bahuguna was attempting to send the package to China. “I got scared, I said I hadn’t sent anything.” They told him that his Aadhar number and other personal details were connected to the package, and he was now under digital arrest. “This is a very serious crime, and now you will be under digital arrest,” the scammers allegedly told him.

 

Updated 07:51 IST, January 6th 2025

Recommended

India Wraps Up Golden Globes 2025 Stint With Zero Wins
Entertainment News
Golden Globes LIVE: Demi Moore, Sebastian Stan Bag Top Acting Honours
Entertainment News
India's All We Imagine As Light Loses Golden Globe To Emilia Perez
Entertainment News
Hamas to Release 34 Israeli Hostages, Dead or Alive Yet to be Determined
World News
Maha Kumbh 2025: UP Gears Up With Enhanced Security
India News
Justin Trudeau to Resign as Canada PM This Week Amid Pressure: Report
World News
HMPV Virus: K'taka Govt Issues Dos-Don'ts Amid Pandemic Scare in India
India News
Blast of Snow, Ice, Wind: Over 63Mn hit by Massive Winter Storm in US
World News
With 2025 CT 25 in Focus, Will Rohit, Kohli Skip Ranji Trophy Games?
SportFit
BPSC Exam Row: Prashant Kishor Detained Amid Massive Protests | LIVE
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: