YouTuber Ankush Bahuguna Recounts 40-Hour Digital Arrest Ordeal: 'I Was Crying, Held Hostage'

Popular influencer Ankush Bahuguna shared a traumatic ordeal on Instagram on Sunday. The YouTuber revealed that he fell victim to a digital arrest scam.

Bahuguna revealed that he was held hostage by the scammers for 40 hours, during which he lost both money and his well-being.

“I have been missing from social media and everywhere for the last three days. I was held hostage by some scammers for 40 hours… I have lost money, I have lost my mental health to this, I can’t believe this has happened to me,” Bahuguna shared.

How The Incident Unfolded:

The ordeal began with a call from a seemingly "weird" number. The call claimed that his courier delivery had been canceled and instructed him to press zero for further assistance. “It seemed like an international number. I picked it up without thinking much. It was an automated call that said your courier delivery had been canceled. Press zero for support,” he explained.

Without much thought, Bahuguna went ahead and pressed zero, which he later described as "the biggest mistake of his life."

The person on the other end of the line told him that his name had been linked to a package that contained illegal substances, which had been seized by customs.