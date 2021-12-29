'0 Hundred, Average of 28.21': Virat Kohli's disappointing Test numbers in 2021
Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli is currently playing in his 11th Test match in 2021 and has scored a total of 536 runs at an average of 28.21.
Having hit four half-centuries in 2021, Kohli has scored the highest of 72 runs in an innings and has also returned with four ducks.
During England’s tour of 2021, Kohli scored a total of 172 runs in four matches at an average of 46.24, with the highest knock of 62 runs.
India played against New Zealand in the finale of the inaugural edition of ICC World Test Championship under Virat Kohli. Kohli scored a total of 57 runs in two innings with the highest score of 44 runs.
During India’s tour of England in 2021, India took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series, before the last test was called off. Kohli scored a total of 218 runs at an average of 31.14, with the best effort of 55 runs.
After being rested for the first Test against New Zealand in November, Kohli lead India to a victory in the second Test. However, he scored only 36 runs in both innings of the match.
India is currently on its tour of South Africa, with the 1st Test currently in progress. Kohli scored 35 runs in the 1st innings during his partnership of 82 runs with centurion KL Rahul, before returning on the individual score of 18 runs in the 2nd innings.
Meanwhile, Kohli scored his last Test century in 2019, and his stats before 2020 tell a different story. In a total of 86 Tests from 2011-2020, Kohli scored 7240 in total with a total of 27 centuries at an average of 53.62.
