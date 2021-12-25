10 Actors who Played Santa Claus
Tim Allen takes over Santa's duties in the 1994 film 'The Santa Clause' and he does it really well.
Actor Jim Broadbent, famous for 'Game of Thrones', played Santa in the comedy 'Get Santa'.
Paul Giamatti didn't play Santa but brought Santa's brother alive in the 2007 film 'Fred Claus'.
Chevy Chase wasn't exactly Santa in 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation', but he rocked the look.
Kurt Russell left fans in awe of his Santa look in the 2018 Netflix film, 'The Christmas Chronicles'.
Tom Hanks gives life to Santa in 'The Polar Express' with his radiant voice.
The most unique Santa Claus one will see, Jim Carrey stole the show in 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'.
Alec Baldwin voiced the character of a unique Santa Claus in 'Rise of the Guardians'.
Ben Affleck put on the red suit and rocked the Santa look in the 2000 film 'Reindeer Games'.
Leslie Nielsen set a benchmark for the iconic Santa look in the 1991 film 'All I Want for Christmas'.
