10 biggest surprise appearances in WWE Royal Rumble history
Image: wwe.com
The Edge returned to WWE during the Royal Rumble 2020, having last appeared in 2011. Although he didn't win the match, The Edge went to on to win the Rumble in 2021.
During the 2008 Royal Rumble, John Cena returned to WWE after a few months of hiatus due to surgeries. On witnessing Cena, the WWE fans at the Madison Square Garden had the time of their lives.
Kevin Nash returned to WWE during the Royal Rumble 2011 with his iconic character, Diesel. This was his first TV appearance in over 15 years as Diesel.
One of the most beloved wrestlers of the past 30 years, Chris Jericho returned to WWE during the Royal Rumble 2013 as the 2nd participant and gave the wrestling universe one of the best moments of the year.
WWE superstar returned during the Royal Rumble 2018 for the first time following his departure in 2015. He lasted for nine minutes in the match and left everyone impressed with his physique and strikes.
Kharma's one and only match with WWE was during the Royal Rumble 2012 and eliminated two participants during the match that lasted for a minute.
WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus' return to WWE during the Royal Rumble 2018 was one of the most surprising events, as this was her first appearance in seven years.
Mick Foley appeared with his three legendary characters of Cactus Jack, Mankind, and Dude Love during the Royal Rumble 2018. This was surprising as well as an absolute treat for the WWE fans to watch.
Former 5-time WCW world heavyweight champion Booker T returned to WWE during the Royal Rumble 2011 and surprised the fans at Boston’s TD Garden.
AJ Styles' appearance at the Royal Rumble 2016 was one of the most surprising and impressive things for WWE fans, as he lasted for 30 mins in the match before getting defeated by Roman Regins.
