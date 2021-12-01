10 Christmas melodies to have in your playlist this festive season
'Under the Mistletoe': The Christmas melody comes from Justin Bieber's first Christmas album, and is all about enjoying the festivities with your love interest.
'All I Want for Christmas Is You': One of the most famous holiday tracks, it is the go-to tune to get any celebration started
'Jingle Bells':This track by Gwen Stefani puts forth a sweet message of choosing love & happiness over gifts on Christmas.
'Like It's Christmas': This song by the Jonas Brothers came as their fourth Christmas outing and is all about the heartwarming feeling of love, which makes every day festive.
'Silent Night': No one is better than Beyonce's 'Destiny's Child' when it comes to choosing artists for your Christmas playlist. This upbeat track is bound to get you grooving
'Santa Tell Me': The Ariana Grande song is all things cute and festive. The classic 2014 hit is about Grande requesting Santa to not make her fall in love frivolously.
'Last Christmas': British pop duo 'Wham!' garnered widespread attention after this track, which went on to become a Christmas classic. Its popularity to date makes it a must-have in your playlist.
'Baby It's Cold Outside': Idina Menzel and Michael Bublé collaborated for the track, whose adorable video showcases two children dancing away in a celebratory mood.
'Blue Christmas': The Lumineers released the mellow track, whose vocals and tempo make it perfect for listening on a quaint December evening.
'The Christmas Song': Last on the list is Neyo's soulful rendition, which came as a part of his first holiday album, 'Another Kind of Christmas' (2019).
