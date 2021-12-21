10 Christmas romantic comedies to watch on Netflix this holiday season
Love Hard sees Natalie get catfished by Josh when she travels across the country to surprise him for Christmas.
Christmas Inheritance is about Ellen Langford, who wishes to inherit her father's business during the holidays, but fate has other plans for her.
A Castle for Christmas is about a bestselling author who has set her heart on a castle and must negotiate with the duke who owns it.
Holidate sees two strangers who come together to be each other's plus-ones during the festive season.
Let It Snow is about a group of youngsters, who are brought together in friendship and love amidst a snowstorm.
The Knight Before Christmas is about an English knight who is transported to present-day America and falls in love with a high school teacher.
A Christmas Prince follows a journalist who goes undercover to get the inside scoop on the country's eligible prince but ends up finding love.
The Princess Switch revolves around a Chicago baker and a prince's fiancée who look alike and swap lives for two days.
Holiday Rush is about a radio DJ who gets fired and decides to move in with his aunty along with his four spoilt children before Christmas.
A California Christmas is about a couple who is deeply in love and must navigate through life's hardships.
