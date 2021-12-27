10 Highest-grossing Hollywood films of 2021 that broke pandemic BO records
10. 'Free Guy' is a science-fiction comedy film directed and produced by Shawn Levy starring Ryan Reynolds in the lead role. The movie has grossed over $331 million worldwide.
9. 'Black Widow' is a standalone movie based on Marvel character Natasha Romanoff played by Scarlett Johansson. The movie broke several pandemic box office records and grossed over $379 million worldwide.
8. 'Dune' is an epic science fiction film based on a 1965 novel by Frank Herbert, the cast is led by Timothée Chalamet. The movie has grossed over $393 million worldwide.
7. Marvel's 'Eternals' introduced 10 new superheroes and was helmed by Chloe Zhao. The movie received mixed reviews but managed to gross $400 million worldwide.
6. 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' was the first Marvel film with an Asian lead and was praised for its representation of Asian culture. The movie grossed over $432 million worldwide.
5. 'Godzilla vs. Kong' fourth film in the 'MonsterVerse' franchise and featured two iconic monsters Godzilla and King Kong as they faced each other. The movie has grossed over $467 million worldwide.
4. 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' is a sequel to the 2018 movie 'Venom' and stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock / Venom. The film grossed over $501 million worldwide.
3. 'F9' is the ninth main instalment of the 'Fast & Furious' franchise and grossed over $726 million worldwide
2. 'No Time To Die' is the twenty-fifth in the James Bond series and marked Daniel Craig's last movie as 007. The movie grossed over $774 million worldwide and is the second highest-grossing Holywood movie of 2021.
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' was released earlier this month and has already become the highest-grossing movie of the year, worldwide. Within 15 days of release, the movie crossed $1B mark.
