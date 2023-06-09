Mannu Mathew
Jun 09 ,2023
10 Interesting Facts About Sam Altman And His Thoughts On OpenAI
ANI
Altman is fond of technology and the creation of ChatGPT was the result of his vision of the unending potential of AI.
Altman has been fond of investing and loves the ideas of startups, he stopped investing and now completely works on OpenAI.
Altman has also revealed his sexual orientation as homosexual. He lives with his partner Oliver Mulherin.
Altman believes that ChatGPT is gradually growing and will scale in terms of prediction capabilities and accuracy in results.
Altman revealed that having access to technology at an earlier age led him to open up about his sexuality
Altman is fond of automobiles and likes racing cars. He has a good collection in his garage.
He along with Elon Musk found OpenAI in 2015 to facilitate a non-profit AI company that would not wipe out human existence.
Altman has a great interest in politics. He feels that AI can have adverse effects on elections.
Altman also thinks that AI will kill jobs in the market which has been the case with the emergence of every new tech.
Altman believes that a lethal synthetic virus and nuclear war are a real possibility.
