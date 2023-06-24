Yuvraj Tyagi
Jun 24 ,2023
12th Edition of Joint Military Exercise Ekuverin between India and Maldives Concludes
Image: Twitter/@adgpi
The 12th edition of the joint military exercise "Ex Ekuverin" between the Indian Army and the Maldives National Defence Force concluded at Uttarakhand today.
Image: Twitter/@adgpi
During the 14-day exercise, a platoon strength contingent from the Indian Army and the Maldives National Defence Force participated.
Image: Twitter/@adgpi
The exercise included realistic training scenarios that simulate various CI/CT situations, including urban warfare, hostage rescue, and counter-IED operations.
Image: Twitter/@adgpi
The participants learn techniques for search and rescue, medical aid, and logistics management during disaster situations.
Image: Twitter/@adgpi
India and the Maldives share strong economic, cultural, and military ties, and Exercise Ekuverin serves as a platform to further strengthen these bonds.
Image: Twitter/@adgpi
Find Out More