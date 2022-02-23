'12th Man' to 'Ram', Mohanlal's highly-anticipated films to look forward to
Image: Instagram/@mohanlal
'Barroz: Nidhi Kaakkum Bhootham' is among the high;y-awaited films of Mohanlal which will also be marking his directorial debut. The fantasy adventure movie will also feature Paz Vega, Guru Somasundaram, Cesar Lorente Raton, among others.
Image: 'Barroz' Poster
Mohanlal's film, 'Monster' has been directed by Ebbey Abraham, better known as Vysakh. The movie began rolling in November 2021 and is expected to hit the screens in 2022.
Image: 'Monster' Poster
Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, Mohanlal will essay the role of Ram Mohan IPS in the film, 'Ram.' The release date of the film is yet to be unveiled.
Image: 'Ram' Poster
Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial, 'L2: Empuraan' will feature Mohanlal as Khureshi-Ab'raam alongside other actors namely Sachin Khedekar, Fazil, among others. It is expected to release in March 2023.
Image: Instagram/@mohanlal
'12th Man' is the upcoming Malayalam mystery thriller featuring an ensemble cast of artists namely Mohanlal, Unni Mukundan, Anusree, Anu Sithara, Saiju Kurup, among others. The movie is expected to release this year on OTT.
Image: '12th Man' Poster
Mohanlal's high-awaited Malyalam thriller film, 'Alone' is directed by Shaji Kailas. It is slated to hit the OTT platform this year.
Image: Instagram/@mohanlal