'14-time World champion, 2-time Royal Rumble winner': Triple H's greatest WWE achievements
Image: WWE.com
Triple H, who was currently serving as the current Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development of WWE, announced his in-ring retirement on March 25 due to suffering from viral pneumonia.
Image: WWE.com
The King of Kings retired from professional wrestling as one of the best as he won 14 World Championships (9 WWE Championships and 5 World Heavyweight Championships).
Image: WWE.com
Other than his world championships, Triple H is also a two-time Royal Rumble winner (2002, 2016) and a King of the Ring in 1997.
Image: WWE.com
The Game formed an iconic stable with Shawn Michaels known as 'DX' and also shared an outstanding rivalry with him over the years.
Image: WWE.com
Following Shawn Michael's failed pursuit of ending The Undertaker's streak, Triple H also had two iconic clashes with the Phenom at WrestleMania 27 and 28 respectively.
Image: WWE.com
Triple H is the son-in-law of WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon and husband of chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon.
Image: WWE.com
Triple H, who was known for his iconic entrance, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as a part of the D-Generation X group.
Image: WWE.com