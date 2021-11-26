16 Indian cricketers who scored century on Test debut
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Lala Amarnath remains the first Indian batter to score a century in Test cricket. He achieved the feat while playing in his debut Test match. (118 v England in 1933).
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Sourav Ganguly is the 10th Indian batter to score a century on Test debut. He scored 131 against England in 1996.
Image: KKR/Twitter
Virender Sehwag is the 11th Indian batter to score a century on Test debut. He smashed 105 against South Africa in 2001.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Rohit Sharma made his Test debut against West Indies in 2013. He scored his maiden century in the same match.
Image: BCCI
Prithvi Shaw scored 134 runs in his maiden Test match against West Indies in 2018.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Shikhar Dhawan scored 187 runs in his maiden Test match against Australia in 2013.
Image: BCCI
Shreyas Iyer on Friday became the 16th Indian batter to score a Test century on debut.
Image: BCCI
Deepak Shodan, AG Kripal Singh, Abbas Ali Baig, Hanumant Singh, Gundappa Viswanath, Surinder Amarnath, Md. Azharuddin, Pravin Amre, & Suresh Raina are other batters with Test century on debut.
Image: Azharuddin/Insta