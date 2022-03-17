'1st Indian to win Orange Cap': Sachin Tendulkar's IPL Career In Numbers
Sachin Tendulkar played a total of 78 matches, scoring 2334 runs an average of 33.83 and a strike rate of 119.82 which also included one century.
Sachin Tendulkar became the first Indian batter to win the Orange Cap, this in the 2010 edition after he scored 618 runs in 15 matches.
His last year at the franchise as a player saw him lift the first IPL trophy for the first time.
The player also rolled his arm over, bowling six overs across four different innings, but did not pick any wickets.
Sachin Tendulkar was an icon player in the IPL and never made it to the auctions.
