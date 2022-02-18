1st water taxi service launched in Mumbai; provides 'quick commute' to Navi Mumbai
Image: Twitter/@CMOMaharashtra
The Maharashtra Government inaugurated India's first water taxi service in Mumbai on Thursday. The transport service will connect the city to Navi Mumbai, with a plan to bring down travel time and cut the traffic.
Image: Twitter/@CMOMaharashtra
The water taxi service includes the Belapur jetty, which will connect the Island City to Navi Mumbai with the help of three routes.
Image: Twitter/@CMOMaharashtra
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal flagged the water taxi service virtually. He stated that the service would boost tourism, and provide employment to people connected with it.
Image: ANI
The service was established under the '50-50 model' of the government's Sagarmala programme. Maharashtra government spent Rs 8.37 crore for the project, and it will run under the Maharashtra Maritime Board.
Image: Koo/@PIB India
The Ministry has also finalised 131 other projects, reported to be around Rs 1.05 lakh crore, for the state and Sonowal said that work on more such jetty services will be set up.
Image: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was also present during the launch event. He shared that he was 'proud' about the first taxi service coming in Mumbai, hoping that it gets emulated across the nation.
Image: ANI
The leader also shared that it was an eco-friendly mode of transport. He added that it was not just to watch the sunrise and sunset, but to boost economic development of the region.
Image: ANI
The jetty service will originate from the Domestic Cruise Terminal (DCT) and links places such as Nerul, Belapur, Elephanta island, JNPT, Bhaucha Dhakka, Mandwa, and Karanja.
Image: ANI