2021 movies and series that became most-talked-about after their OTT release
Adarsh Gourav made his debut in Netflix's The White Tiger and his powerful performance as Balram earned him a BAFTA nomination.
Anupam Tripathi, known as Ali from Netflix's hit survival drama Squid Game rose to fame internationally after his role.
Konkona Sensharma wowed the audience with her role as Bharti in Ajeeb Daastaans' Geeli Pucchi, in which she plays a factory worker.
Sanya Malhotra became the talk of the town after Pagglait, in which she played a young widow, Sandhya.
Amruta Subhash played Lily in Bombay Begums and takes on the role of a bar dancer, who wishes to earn a better life for her son.
Mohit Raina received heaps of love for his work in Mumbai Diaries 26/11, in which he played Dr Kaushik Oberoi.
Samantha Prabhu was hailed for her role in The Family Man 2 as she stepped into the shoes of Raji and delivered an impactful performance.
