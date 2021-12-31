2021 Recap: 10 best food moments of celebs to look back at
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra/@arjunkapoor
Parineeti Chopra's love for food was evident as the actor once shared a photo of her hugging her meal.
Image: Instagram/@
Priyanka Chopra's 2021 was a year filled with work and new projects. During her time in London, the actor had some cold sips on hot summer days and shared an uber-cool picture on Instagram.
Image: Instagram/@
Ayushmann Khurrana is surely a fan of coffee and conversations.
Image: Instagram/@ayushmannk
Karisma Kapoor was in a foodie mood when she expressed her love for biriyani. The actor captioned the picture "I don’t do boyfriends…I do biryani."
Image: Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor
In an Instagram post, the actor revealed her love for snacking some candies while reading.
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
Apart from being an ace actor, Taapsee Pannu is also a fitness enthusiast. However, she believes in seeking nutrition from 'besan laddoos.'
Image: Instagram/@taapsee
Rakul Preet went on a nostalgic ride as she saw a roadside vendor selling some corn. The actor's happiness while eating the corn was evident in the picture she shared on IG.
Image: Instagram/@rakulpreet
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's 2021 was filled with some family trips with their daughter Vamika and exploring different cuisines.
Image: Instagram/@virat.kohli
Arjun Kapoor surely had his way with a delicious Thanksgiving meal at Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's residence. The actor shared a picture with the gigantic meal on his Instagram handle.
Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor