2021 Recap: From Kareena Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, some best vacation pics of celebs

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a fun family time with Saif Ali Khan and their two sons Taimur and Jehangir on a beach trip to celebrate her 41st birthday. From there, the actor shared an adorable picture with her little boy while she stunned in a pink and black beachwear.
Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan
Disha Patani gave away some major vacation goals as the actor went deep into the sea to take a sunbathe. Here is her sizzling picture form her beachy vacation.
Image: Instagram/@dishapatani
The Maldives was the major getaway spot of 2021 for Bollywood celebrities. Sara Ali Khan, who went to the islands with her brother and mom, seemingly had some relaxing spots on the beach.
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
Sidharth Malhotra found the perfect place to meditate during his 2021 new year vacation. In the picture, the actor was seen performing the Padmasana deep under the sea.
Image: Instagram/@sidmalhotra
Tiger Shroff gave some glimpses of his pumped-up body from his vacation earlier this year.
Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's few months in England was filled with some family time, exotic meals and exploring the countryside.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Kiara Advani, who reportedly took a trip to the Maldives with her rumoured beau, Sidharth Malhotra, looked nothing by drop-dead gorgeous in a yellow bikini.
Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
Alia Bhatt also chose Maldives as her getaway destination with her friends. The actor, along with her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and actor Anushka Ranjan Kapoor, gave away friendship goals.
Image: Instagram/@akansharanjankapoor
Janhvi Kapoor chose to wear a pair of comfy colourful pants during her vacation. Here is one of the best pictures from her trip.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Parineeti Chopra spent most of the year travelling for work projects. The actor had some fun time on beaches under the sun during her workations.
Image: Instagram/@parineetichopra