2021 Recap: From Samantha to Raashi Khanna, South divas who were trendsetters this year

Actress Pooja Hegde took her fashion game to the next level by pairing a bold bralette with a bright yellow power suit and the fashion police were totally smitten by her look.
Image:instagram@hegdepooja
Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked absolutely stunning in this red sequin slit saree and she paired it with a matching net blouse with a deep cut and floral embroidery all over it.
Image:instagram@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Raashi Khanna's outfits are simply a visual treat for all her fans and she looks terrific in this green-yellow slit dress.
Image:instagram@raashiikhanna
Actress Kajal Aggarwal looked drop-dead gorgeous in this dark blue coloured bodycon attire, the flared sleeves added a drama element to the entire look
Image:instagram@kajalaggarwalofficial
Sai Pallavi was seen in an extravagant red saree, pairing it with an intricate golden blouse she looked beautiful. She completed her look with golden jhumkas and bangles.
Image:instagram@saipallavi.senthamarai
Rashmika Mandanna's jumpsuit looks are always to the point and she is slaying in this light grey and dark grey coloured jumpsuit.
Image:instagram@rashmika_mandanna
Tamannaah knows the art of carrying a perfect indo-western look and in this black shimmery dress paired with a white collared top, she is giving some major fashion goals.
Image:instagram@tamannaahspeaks
Keerthy Suresh is seen wearing a classic yellow vintage saree and she added a modern twist to the saree by adding a statement mustard yellow longline jacket.
Image:instagram@keerthysureshofficial