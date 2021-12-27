2021: Top 10 biggest climate disasters that caused over $170 billion in damages
Image: AP
Hurricane Ida was a tropical cyclone that hit the Louisiana state in the US. The cyclone took the lives of 95 people and displaced around 14,000 people. It caused a total of $65 billion in damages.
Image: AP
In July, the European floods devastated Germany, France, Belgium and Netherlands. It resulted in at least 240 deaths and cost $43 billion in damages.
Image: AP
The Texas Winter Storm was the first major climate disaster of 2021 which had widespread impacts across the US. It incurred damages of $ 23 billion.
Image: AP
China's Henan province was affected by severe flooding in July. It caused a total of $17.6 billion in damages and affected around 14.5 million people across the province.
Image: AP
Canada's British Columbia province witnessed a devastating flood in the month of November. It cost $7.5 billion in damages and displaced around 17,000 people.
Image: AP
In April, France reeled under a cold wave that also destroyed prestigious vineyards. The climate disaster led to $5.6 billion in damages.
Image: Unsplash
Several parts of India and Bangladesh were hit by severe Cyclone Yaas in the month of May which led to $3 billion in damages. The cyclone had made landfall in Odisha.
Image: AP
Australia was the first country to witness major floods this year. It incurred damages of $2.1 billion besides displacing around 18,000 people. The floods had occurred in March this year.
Image: AP
Typhoon In-Fa rocked parts of China, Japan and the Philippines costing $2 billion in damages. Besides, it also displaced over 72,000 people in these three countries.
Image: AP
Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm Tauktae hit India and Sri Lanka in the month of May. It cost $1.5 billion in damages and killed around 200 people. The powerful storm also displaced around 200,000 people.
Image: PTI