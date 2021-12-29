2021 Year in Review: Climate Change that sparked deadliest natural disasters
As COVID-19 pandemic ravages the world raged, countries worldwide battled extreme climate change events such as tornados, earthquakes, floods and torrential storms that battered properties, and cost human lives.
Germany and Belgium were hit with severe flooding as over 60 were dead, and dozens went missing. Storms across parts of western Europe made rivers and reservoirs burst their banks, triggering flash floods overnight.
Indonesia’s Mount Semeru located on the Pacific Ring of Fire near Philippines and Japan, erupted this month devastating the village of Curah Kobokan and killing 45 people.
Multiple tornadoes tore through Kentucky leaving trail of destruction in four additional states, killing 92 people total, 78 of whom were in Kentucky.
Hurricane Ida made landfall as a Category 4 storm on Louisiana’s Port, US on 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. High winds and water resulted in a total of 32 deaths across the Gulf Coast.
Cyclone Tauktae hit India’s Maharashtra coast in Arabian sea leaving trail of destruction and 61 bodies were recovered after Barge P-305 sank.
Torrential rain battered Nepal and the India’s states of Kerala and Uttarakhand causing flooding and landslides that killed 201.
Cyclone Seroja formed in the Savu Sea made landfall in eastern Indonesia and later Timor-Leste where its winds and flooding took 222 lives.
Torrential rain and gushing waters swept through homes in China’s Henan province, triggering floods and landslides, 302 people died.
7.2 magnitude earthquake shook southwest Haiti, killing 2,248 people, thousands sustained injuries, and tens of thousands of homes were damaged.
