Prateek Arya
Feb 10 ,2023
2023 Women's World Cup Venues
Image: twitter/t20worldcup
The Final of the World Cup will also be played at Newlands on February 26.
Image: twitter/africaviewfacts
India will commence its campaign against Pakistan on February 12 at Newlands Cape Town.
Image: twitter/africafactszone
St George's Park Cricket Ground, Gqeberha, will host 5 matches.
Image: instagram:sa20_league
The beautiful Boland Park, will host the much-anticipated match between Australia and New Zealand on February 11.
Image: twitter/bcci
With 12 Cape Town will host the majority of the matches.
Image: twitter/ayandafrancesfelem
23 Matches of the ICC ICC Women's T20 Word Cup 2023 will be played across three venues.
Image: twitter/t20worldcup
