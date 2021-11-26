26/11 Mumbai attacks: Unforgettable images that recall the horror
Image: Republicworld
On November 26, 2008, Mumbai went through horrific terrorist attacks carried out by 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists.
Image: AP
Over 166 people, including foreign nationals, were killed in the series of coordinated attacks that lasted for four days.
Image: PTI
Image of bullet holes marked outside Nariman House, one of the sites of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.
Image: PTI
Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist who was caught alive, at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, another location that was attacked.
Image: Government of India
Indian army soldiers climb onto their vehicles outside the Trident-Oberoi Hotel, one of the six locations that were attacked.
Badhwar Park, the entry point of terrorists in the 2008 attacks. The image is from 2019.
Image: PTI