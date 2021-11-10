3 emerging Indian players who can shine in upcoming New Zealand tour
Image: PTI
Emerging opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has proved his mettle in the last two editions of the IPL and he could be in the scheme of things for next year's T20 World Cup in Australia
Image: PTI
Explosive opening batter Venkatesh Iyer had amassed 370 runs from 10 matches for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021
Image: PTI
Budding pacer Avesh Khan finished as the second-highest wicket-taker of IPL 2021 with 24 wickets from 16 outings
Image: Twitter@IPL/BCCI