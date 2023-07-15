Prateek Arya
3 heavyweights who defeated WWE superstar Brock Lesnar in UFC
Image: wwe.com
Brock Lesnar was up against Frank Mir in his second bout in the UFC.
Image: @22Valorian/twitter
Lesnar dominated Mir but the later saw the opportunity to trap Lesnar in a kneebar. Lesnar tapped and lost to Frank Mir.
Image: @22Valorian/twitter
Brock Lesnar became the UFC Heavyweight champion but lost the title to Cain Velasquez, who defeated Lesnar in round 1 at UFC 121.
Image: @btsportufc/twitter
Lesnar however got his revenge over Velasquez in WWE ring.
Image: wwe.com
Alistair Overeem is the heavyweight who defeated Brock Lesnar comprehensively. Lesnar had to throw in the towel and accept his loss against Overeem.
Image: @MMAFighting/twitter
