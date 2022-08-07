Sneha Biswas
Aug 07 ,2022
'3 Idiots' to 'Chhichhore', Bollywood films to binge watch this Friendship Day
‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ is a coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama film directed by Ayan Mukherji that chronicles the journey of four friends.
Image: Instagram@thefilmscreen
'3 idiots' highlights topics related to the education system and shows the bond of friendship between three engineering students Rancho, Raju and Farhan.
Image: Instagram@duriyeminfilmleri
'Dil Chahta Hai' will always earn a lease-free space in the hearts of fans.
Image: Instagram@bollywoodqueenns
Late Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Chhichhore' aptly depicts the college era and ensures hearty laughs and bittersweet tears.
Image: Instagram@legendary_sushant
'Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety' is about two best friends, Titu and Sonu and how everything changes when sweety enters their life.
Image: Instagram@nushrrattbharuccha
'Kai Po Che' is an unforgettable ode to friendship and the magical moments one shares with their closest pals.
Image: Instagram@iammahendra22
'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' is an outstanding representation of the friendship between the three friends.
Image: Instagram@zindagi_na_milegii_dobara
