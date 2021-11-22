3 IPL superstars to look forward to in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final
Vijay Shankar has been in amazing form for his side in SMAT 2021. He has scored 181 runs in 5 matches, including an unbeaten 43 in the semi-final.
Karun Nair has played 8 matches in SMAT 2021. He has scored 223 runs for his side and has also picked 1 wicket. He plays for Kolkata in IPL.
Manish Pandey has played 8 matches in SMAT 2021. He has scored 259 runs at an average of 32.38. He plays for Hyderabad in IPL.
