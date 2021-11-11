3 key player battles to watch out for in Pakistan vs Australia T20 WC semi-final
Image: AP
David Warner is the top run-scorer for the Aussies with 187 runs in the T20 WC, meanwhile, Shaheen Afridi is the second-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan with six wickets to his name.
Image: AP
Mohammad Rizwan is Pakistan’s second-highest run-scorer with 214 runs while Adam Zampa has contributed for Australia with 11 wickets and is the second-highest wicket-taker of T20 WC.
Image: AP
Babar Azam is the second-highest run-scorer of the T20 World Cup so far with 264 runs whereas Josh Hazlewood is his team’s second-highest wicket-taker with eight wickets.
Image: AP