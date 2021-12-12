3 memorable innings by Virat Kohli as India's ODI skipper
Image: bcci.tv
In 2018, Virat Kohli played one of his most memorable ODI innings as India's captain when he scored 157* vs West Indies.
Virat Kohli scored 160* vs South Africa in 2018. He helped his team win the game on a tough pitch by forming crucial partnerships as his side kept losing wickets at regular intervals.
Kohli scored a magnificent 122 vs England in 2017 to help his side achieve another victory while chasing. It was his first match since taking over as ODI captain.
