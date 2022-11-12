Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Nov 12 ,2022
3 players who can replace Rohit Sharma as T20I captain after India's T20 World Cup exit
Indian allrounder Hardik Pandya might be one of the strongest players to replace Rohit Sharma as the T20I captain of India.
Hardik Pandya got the first taste of leading India during the Ireland series earlier this year and will now lead the T20I side against New Zealand.
The cricketer has already displayed his captaincy skills by leading debutants Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2022 title and in his first-ever IPL season as captain.
KL Rahul will probably be the most obvious choice for the captaincy role in T20Is as Rohit Sharma's successor.
KL Rahul is the vice-captain for India across formats under skipper Rohit Sharma.
Indian youngster Rishabh Pant is another possible captaincy option for India in T20Is.
Pant led India to a 3-2 T20I series win against South Africa earlier this year and is the vice-captain for India's tour of New Zealand 2022.
Rishabh has also impressed everyone with his captaincy skills for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.
