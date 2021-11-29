3 players who could be sidelined for 2nd Test under Virat Kohli's captaincy
Mayank Agarwal in his first innings was dismissed for 13 off 28 and in the second, he walked back having scored 17 runs off 53 balls.
Rahane has struggled of late as he started well in the first innings but then faltered and fell for 35 off 63, and the second was worse as went for just 4 runs.
Saha had a horrendous first innings as went for one run but he more than made up for it in the second when he scored 61* runs off 126 balls.
