3 potential vice-captains for India in ODI

KL Rahul has captaincy experience of leading Punjab Kings in IPL. He even registered 600+ runs in two consecutive IPLs and would be an able deputy to Rohit Sharma.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Rishabh Pant is the captain of the Delhi Capitals team in IPL and led the team to knockout stages last season. The board has a chance to groom him as the future captain if given the vice-captaincy role right now.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Jasprit Bumrah has been playing alongside Rohit Sharma for Mumbai India. With him knowing how the new ODI skipper works, making him vice-captain is not a bad choice either.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram