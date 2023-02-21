Saksham nagar
Feb 21 ,2023
3 probable candidates to replace KL Rahul as the Test vice captain
Image: BCCI
KL Rahul has been removed from the Test vice captain's position after his poor form in the 1st two Tests.
Image: AP
Let's have a look at the list of players who can replace KL Rahul as the Test vice captain
Image: AP
Cheteshwar Pujara has played 100 Tests for Team India and has been performing for the team for a long time.
Image: AP
Pujara can be a choice for Team India's next Test vice captain.
Image: AP
R Ashwin is a legendary off spinner and is always with the batsman's movement.
Image: PTI
R Ashwin can be a choice for Team India's next Test vice captain.
Image: BCCI
Ravindra Jadeja is Team India's most valuable player in Tests and one of the top all rounders in the world.
Image: BCCI
Ravindra Jadeja can be a good choice as Team India's next Test vice captain.
Image: BCCI
