3 reasons why Ronaldo-led Manchester United could beat Chelsea tonight
Image: premierleague.com
Chelsea's injury woes could be their downfall against United as they will be without Kante and Chilwell while Marcos Alonso has not been in the best of form.
Image: premierleague.com
Even though the last 2 matches between the two have ended in a 0-0 draw, United have won 2 of the last 5 and Chelsea none.
Image: premierleague.com
Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho were in top form in their last game and could be the difference in this fierce matchup.
Image: premierleague.com