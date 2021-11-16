3 times Hardik Pandya was caught in a major controversy
Image: AP
Flamboyant Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya landed in a fresh controversy on Tuesday after his wrist watches worth Rs 5 crore were seized by the Customs Department in Mumbai
Image: AP
Only recently, Hardik's name was involved in a sex scandal with the wife of Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Riyaz Bhati
Image: @HardikPandya/Facebook
Hardik and KL Rahul were in the eye of a massive storm over the former's misogynistic comments on Koffee with Karan show which put them under provisional suspension from Indian team
Image: PTI