4 changes Rahul Dravid will be expected to bring as Team India's next coach
Image: PTI
Rahul Dravid would be hoping to groom young spinners for Test cricket who can succeed the senior duo of R Ashwin & Ravindra Jadeja in the long run
Image: AP
Team India have not yet registered even a single Test series win on South African soil to date
Image: AP
The number 4 batting slot has been a problem for Team India since the 2015 World Cup with no batter succeeding in consolidating his position at that place
Image: AP
The Men In Blue have failed to win an ICC tournament after the 2013 Champions Trophy
Image: AP